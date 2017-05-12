Book sale at North Tonawanda History Museum

Share with:

The North Tonawanda History Museum will host its seasonal Used Book Sale over a three day span this week. Beginning on Thursday, May 11 (from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM), continuing on Friday, May 12 (from 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM), and concluding on Saturday, May 13 (from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM), the effort is now larger and more organized than ever before.

The event offers an estimated 70,000 books for purchase at all times, as our all-volunteer staff work to replenish the shelves as they clear. Paperback books are 50 cents each or 3 for a $1, hardcover books $1 each of 3 for $2, or you can purchase a bag from the Museum for $5 and stuff it to the brim with as many books as you can squeeze in!

Books from the sale are donated to the Museum throughout the year by its many loyal supporters. Proceeds earned during the sale help to cover general operating expenses for the History Museum.

North Tonawanda History Museum

54 Webster Street

North Tonawanda, NY 14120