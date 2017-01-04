Beverly Ann Bridgeman

August 29, 1935 – December 20, 2016

Beverly Ann (Blessing) Bridgeman, a longtime resident of Sanborn and Niagara Falls, died at home on Tuesday December 20, 2016. She was born in Niagara Falls on August 29, 1935, the daughter of the late Christy William and Esther K. (Keller) Blessing. She attended area schools and was a graduate of the former LaSalle Senior High School. On July 27, 1957, she married her high school sweetheart, Robert in Niagara Falls.

Mrs. Bridgeman was employed as dental hygienist for various area dentists, including the late Dr. Merry, DDS on Buffalo Avenue, in the LaSalle area of Niagara Falls. She worked there for many years.

A passionate lover of animals, her home was always bustling with her dogs. She especially loved her Setters, the Irish and the English Setter. The English was a favorite. She also was an avid softball and baseball pitcher, playing for many years in area leagues.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Robert G. Bridgeman of Niagara Falls; three children, Robyn (Dennis) Toth of Pendleton; Robert Bridgeman of Sanborn and Lynn (Christopher) Coleman of Lockport and eight grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Saturday after 12 Noon in Beverly’s longtime church, Immaculate Conception, 4671 Townline Road, (Route 429) Ransomville, NY 14131, where a Memorial Mass will be held at 1 PM following the visitation. The interment will be private at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the church. The LANE FUNERAL HOME, INC., is handling the arrangements.